Chief Justice of India JS Khehar on Tuesday recommended that senior Supreme Court judge Dipak Misra be his successor, PTI reported on Thursday. Misra is the judge who headed the bench which upheld the death sentence for the rapist-murderers of a 23-year-old student in Delhi on December 16, 2012, reported The Indian Express.

Misra also headed the Supreme Court bench that rejected 1993 Mumbai serial blasts convict Yakub Memon’s plea for a stay on his execution.

Misra will have a 14-month tenure as CJI if the Union Law Ministry accepts Khehar’s recommendation. Chief Justice Khehar is set to retire on August 27, 2017.