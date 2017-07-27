Karnataka Director General of Police HN Satyanarayana Rao on Thursday served a notice to former Deputy Inspector General (Prisons) D Roopa, threatening legal action, reported PTI. Roopa had alleged that All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam General Secretary VK Sasikala had received special facilities in Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara jail.

“You are required to get an apology duly published in all leading newspapers in the next three days, failing which, I will be constrained to initiate appropriate legal proceedings, both civil and criminal, against you to recover damages from you and the same is quantified as Rs 50 crore tentatively,” read the notice. Roopa had claimed that Rs 2 crore was exchanged between officials for providing Sasikala special treatment, and had alleged there was “talks” that Rao had benefited from the exchange.

Rao claimed that Roopa’s allegations were false and caused “severe damage to his name, fame and integrity”. He claimed that a kitchen that Roopa said was used to cook Sasikala’s food was not in existence, as the former DIG, who had clicked pictures of the prison, had no images of the kitchen.

He also said he would approach the Income Tax department to find out the source of Rs 2 crore that Roopa alleged had been exchanged. “I will be approaching the concerned in the income tax department to find out the source from where the alleged Rs 2 crore was mobilised, who carried it, who is its recipient and where it is stored, so that the guilty of various provisions of tax laws are brought to book,” said Rao, according to PTI.