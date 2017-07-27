The Ministry of Women and Child Development has recommended that the mother should be a child’s natural guardian instead of the father, The Indian Express reported on Thursday. The recommendation was part of a report submitted to an expert committee set up to examine matters related to women married to Non-Resident Indians.

“With the father as the natural guardian, in the event of a divorce, the woman has to apply for child custody in court,” said an official who attended the committee’s meetings. “She often ends up compromising on her maintenance or withdrawing criminal complaints in case of domestic violence so that she can have the child.”

The committee was set up by the Ministry of External Affairs. The panel had sought a report on the matter from the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

The official further said that there have been times when courts have handed over custody to the father believing that it would be in the “best interest of the child” because he earns more. However, a mother should have the first right since she bears the child, the official added.