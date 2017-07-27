Private sector lender Axis Bank is in the final stages of buying e-wallet platform FreeCharge from Snapdeal for about Rs 400 crore, PTI reported on Thursday. Those close to the development told the news agency that a formal announcement may be made in the next two days. However, Snapdeal and Axis Bank executives are yet to comment.

The deal shows a steep plunge in FreeCharge’s value since April 2015, when Snapdeal’s parent company Jasper Infotech had bought the digital wallet for about Rs 2,400 crore. It was then the largest deal in the startup sector. Over the last two years, various companies like Paytm, Amazon, Airtel and Paypal have expressed interest in buying FreeCharge.