Global e-commerce giant Amazon has disclosed that it invested $600 million (Rs 3,847 crore) in its Indian business units since January, the Business Standard reported on Thursday. These investments are being used to build up a network of sellers, a payments arm, and for setting up infrastructure in the country.

The two largest investments of Rs 1,680 crore and Rs 1,381 crore since January were routed to Amazon Seller Services and Amazon Data Services, the firm told the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Half the investment is being used to set up warehouses and data centres, Amazon said.

Amazon’s disclosure comes at a time when Flipkart has raised $1.4 billion (Rs 8,978 crore) from Tencent, eBay and Microsoft.