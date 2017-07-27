The Delhi High Court on Wednesday slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the civil and criminal defamation cases filed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. The court also warned him against asking any scandalous and offensive questions to the latter, The Times of India reported.

Kejriwal’s former counsel Ram Jethmalani had called the finance minister a “crook” in court on May 18 during Jaitley’s cross-examination. “I have never seen such scandalous words being used in any suit and it is uncalled for,” said Justice Manmohan said on Wednesday. “This is not the way to conduct the cross examination. Are you aware that these words are unparliamentary?” Jethmalani had quit as Kejriwal’s lawyer on Wednesday, and sought Rs 2 crore as his fee for representing Kejriwal in the Delhi High Court.

Justice Manmohan asked Kejriwal’s new lawyer Anoop George Chaudhari to maintain decorum, and sough an undertaking from him. “No person can be subjected to such indecent, offensive, scandalous, abusive language in the garb of cross-examination,” the judge said. Jaitley’s cross-examination will be held on August 28.