Congress accuses Bihar CM Nitish Kumar of ‘political opportunism’ and ‘cheating people’
Rahul Gandhi claimed he had known for months that Kumar would break their alliance.
Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar minutes of cheating their former alliance and the people of the state, soon after the Janata Dal (United) chief was sworn-in.
“His mandate was anti-communal. He [Nitish] promised the people of Bihar that he will not join hands with the communal, divisive powers in the country. Nitish Kumar has cheated us,” Gandhi tweeted. Gandhi also claimed he knew this was going to happen about three to four months ago and added that in politics, people would do anything for power.
Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar’s chief minister on Thursday with the support of 53 MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He had resigned less than 24 hours ago, on Wednesday evening, after breaking off from the grand alliance. BJP’s Sushil Modi was sworn-in as his deputy.
Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also alleged that Nitish Kumar has an insatiable “lust for power”. “Conspiratorial treachery & rank political opportunism is the real DNA,” he tweeted.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also said the developments in Bihar showed democracy in a poor light. “This is now the 3rd time that BJP has formed a state government after losing an election. Goa, Manipur & Bihar show our democracy in poor light,” he said.
RJD also reacts
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav said, “I entered the government with a clean slate, with a keen desire of writing a positive story for people of Bihar, only to find an opportunist rival.”
He also claimed there was a vendetta against him though he had delivered more than what was expected of him, which had irked the Bharatiya Janata Party and JD(U). “Much to their dismay, they were unable to point a single lacuna in my performance. So [they] resorted to low-level vindictive & opportunistic politics,” he said.
BJP congratulates new government
Meanwhile, congratulations poured in for Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi from various quarters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was looking forward to work with the newly-formed government in Bihar for the state’s progress and prosperity.
Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Arun Jaitley also tweeted out their congratulations.