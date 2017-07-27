Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar minutes of cheating their former alliance and the people of the state, soon after the Janata Dal (United) chief was sworn-in.

“His mandate was anti-communal. He [Nitish] promised the people of Bihar that he will not join hands with the communal, divisive powers in the country. Nitish Kumar has cheated us,” Gandhi tweeted. Gandhi also claimed he knew this was going to happen about three to four months ago and added that in politics, people would do anything for power.

Mandate was given to Nitish ji for the anti-communal fight but now he has joined hands with them for his personal politics: Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/yNkEKoJWge — ANI (@ANI_news) July 27, 2017

Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar’s chief minister on Thursday with the support of 53 MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He had resigned less than 24 hours ago, on Wednesday evening, after breaking off from the grand alliance. BJP’s Sushil Modi was sworn-in as his deputy.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also alleged that Nitish Kumar has an insatiable “lust for power”. “Conspiratorial treachery & rank political opportunism is the real DNA,” he tweeted.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also said the developments in Bihar showed democracy in a poor light. “This is now the 3rd time that BJP has formed a state government after losing an election. Goa, Manipur & Bihar show our democracy in poor light,” he said.

Our system allows legislature to form executive,making it easy for parties to betray the wishes of the voters. BJP was rejected in election! https://t.co/WWLooLOurR — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 27, 2017

I've been arguing for a presidential system of directly-elected leaders at all levels. That way the winner rules.This way "chatur" pols rule https://t.co/B9wXpbbspc — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 27, 2017

RJD also reacts

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav said, “I entered the government with a clean slate, with a keen desire of writing a positive story for people of Bihar, only to find an opportunist rival.”

He also claimed there was a vendetta against him though he had delivered more than what was expected of him, which had irked the Bharatiya Janata Party and JD(U). “Much to their dismay, they were unable to point a single lacuna in my performance. So [they] resorted to low-level vindictive & opportunistic politics,” he said.

Vicious greed for power of opportunism will spell it's own doom. People are not fools that they digest their penchant for wicked power grab — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) July 27, 2017

Past baggage, though unjustified, didn't perturb me when I was entrusted to carry the expectations of people's mandate, in the role of DyCM! — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) July 27, 2017

BJP congratulates new government

Meanwhile, congratulations poured in for Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi from various quarters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was looking forward to work with the newly-formed government in Bihar for the state’s progress and prosperity.

Congratulations to @NitishKumar ji & @SushilModi ji. Looking forward to working together for Bihar’s progress & prosperity. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 27, 2017

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Arun Jaitley also tweeted out their congratulations.