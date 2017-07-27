The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to stay the release of Madhur Bhandarkar’s upcoming film Indu Sarkar, ANI reported. A woman claiming to be the biological daughter of late Congress leader Sanjay Gandhi had approached the apex court, seeking a stay on the July 28 release of the Hindi film.

Petitioner Priya Paul’s counsel had said that Indu Sarkar, which is based on the Emergency in India, had “derogatory facts” to malign the image of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Paul had earlier filed a plea at the Bombay High Court, but the bench had dismissed it on July 24, saying none of Gandhi’s direct descendants had opposed Indu Sarkar’s release. The high court had also questioned Paul’s claim of being Gandhi’s biological daughter.