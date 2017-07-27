Former Karnataka Chief Minister Dharam Singh died at Bengaluru’s MS Ramaiah Memorial Hospital on Wednesday after suffering a cardiac arrest, ANI reported. The 80-year-old Congress leader, who was the chief minister from 2004 to 2006, was an accused in the iron ore mining case in the state.

The Supreme Court had directed the Karnataka Police’s special investigation team to probe allegations against former Chief Ministers N Dharam Singh and HD Kumaraswamy in the case. The apex court asked the team to submit a report within three months.

TJ Abraham, one of the complainants, had alleged that former Chief Ministers SM Krishna, Singh and Kumaraswamy along with many bureaucrats had conspired and allowed illegal ore mining on a large scale on forest land.