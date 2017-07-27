Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday said he may move the Supreme court against the governor’s decision to allow Nitish Kumar to form the government. “The governor should have invited the largest party to form the government,” said Yadav. “It was our right to stake claim to form the government.”

Yadav also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of fooling the nation soon after Kumar was sworn-in as Bihar Chief Minister with the support of 53 BJP MLAs. “Narendra Modi had promised “ache din”, promised jobs. It was all a hoax,” said Yadav, according to ANI. He was talking to the media after a hearing at a special CBI court in Ranchi in connection with the multi-crore fodder scam case.

He also accused the Bihar chief minister of being an opportunist. “Nitish had said he would never join hands with the BJP,” said Yadav. “The match was fixed. I or my party did not create any problems for Nitish Kumar. On many occasions, Nitish met PM Modi, had lunch. The timing of whatever happened was already fixed,” he alleged.

Yadav said Kumar had created a false image of himself in the public domain. “He used to say he has traits to become the prime minister,” said Lalu Yadav. “If I wanted, I could not have made him the chief minister. I had no greed in my heart. I told him to go, rule the state. Else, why would I have nominated him as the chief minister?”

The RJD chief also trained his guns on BJP President Amit Shah, and claimed that he controlled the media. “Amit Shah is the super editor,” said Yadav. “He decides how and what news should be published. He tells the owners of media houses who in turn tell their editors. Reporters are not at fault.”

Lalu Yadav said there was no figure of the stature of Mahatma Gandhi in the nation to unite the country. “Amit Shah and Modi’s khandan of [Nathuram] Godse - RSS killed him.” Talking about the CBI cases against him and his family, he said, “For the past 15-20 years, I have been fighting cases in various courts. I was sentenced in a hurry. There was a clear conspiracy between Nitish Kumar and the BJP.”

Nitish Kumar had resigned less than 24 hours ago, on Wednesday evening, after breaking off from the grand alliance between the RJD and JD (U). BJP’s Sushil Modi was sworn-in as his deputy.