Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar will face a floor test at a special session of the Assembly on Friday to prove his majority.

The Janata Dal (United) chief was sworn in as the chief minister on Thursday morning, less than 24 hours after he resigned from the post and broken off from the grand alliance in the state with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress.

“I made this decision in the interest of Bihar, and my commitment is to serve Bihar and its people,” Kumar told reporters after taking oath. “...Development with justice has been my government’s mantra, and it will continue to be so.”

Kumar was sworn in as the chief minister, and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Sushil Kumar Modi took oath as his deputy. The JD(U) chief assumed office with the support of 132 legislators – 71 MLAs from his own party, 53 from the BJP, two each from the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party and the Lok Janshakti Party, one from the Hindustani Awam Morcha and three Independents.

Kumar had stepped down as chief minister on Wednesday evening, saying he could not work in the environment created after the Central Bureau of Investigation charged Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswhi Yadav with corruption charges. His father and RJD chief Lalu Praasad Yadav, too, is embroiled in a number of cases.