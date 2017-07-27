An infiltration bid was foiled and three militants killed in Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, the Indian Army said according to PTI. The encounter between the security forces and the militants occurred after Indian troops monitoring the area notices suspicious movement along the Line of Control, said The Times of India.

The troops then challenged the intruders, and killed them. However, the operation is still in progress, reported The Indian Express.

On Sunday, an Army spokesperson had said that one militant was killed along the LoC in Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

On July 18, a soldier had succumbed to injuries he sustained during a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowgam village in Anantnag district, the Army said. A day before that, a soldier and a six-year-old girl died in crossfire in the districts of Rajouri and Poonch.