The big news: Nitish Kumar says he is committed to serving Bihar, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: APJ Abdul Kalam Memorial inaugurated in Rameswaram, and NSA Ajit Doval’s agenda in Beijing to focus on the Sikkim standoff.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to face a floor test in the Assembly tomorrow: RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said he may move the SC against the governor’s decision to let Nitish Kumar form government.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates APJ Abdul Kalam memorial in Rameswaram: Modi unveiled a plaque and a bust of Kalam inside the memorial and later met the former President’s family members.
- Sikkim standoff likely to dominate NSA Ajit Doval’s agenda in Beijing: The Chinese Foreign Ministry has hinted at a bilateral meeting between Doval and State Councillor Yang Jiechi.
- Supreme Court refuses to stay release of Madhur Bhandarkar’s ‘Indu Sarkar’: Petitioner Priya Paul said she would not give up her fight.
- Arundhati Roy’s second novel makes it to this year’s Man Booker Prize longlist: Mohsin Hamid’s ‘Exit West’ and Kamila Shamsie’s ‘Home Fire’ are also among the 13 books selected from 144 submissions.
- US Senate rejects proposal to repeal Obamacare without a replacement: Republican Senators Shelley Moore Capito, Susan Collins, Dean Heller, Lisa Murkowski, John McCain, Rob Portman and Lamar Alexander voted against it.
- Infiltration bid foiled in Kashmir’s Gurez sector, three militants killed, says Army: The operation is still in progress.
- CJI recommends Dipak Mishra, SC judge who upheld death penalty to Delhi rape accused, succeed him: Chief Justice Khehar is set to retire on August 27, 2017.
- Amazon says it has invested Rs 3,847 crore in India since January 2017: Half of the money will be used to set up warehouses and data centres.
- Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu says he wants to expel Al-Jazeera from the country: Israel has in the past accused the network of bias in its coverage of the Palestinian conflict.