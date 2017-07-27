A look at the headlines right now:

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to face a floor test in the Assembly tomorrow: RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said he may move the SC against the governor’s decision to let Nitish Kumar form government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates APJ Abdul Kalam memorial in Rameswaram: Modi unveiled a plaque and a bust of Kalam inside the memorial and later met the former President’s family members. Sikkim standoff likely to dominate NSA Ajit Doval’s agenda in Beijing: The Chinese Foreign Ministry has hinted at a bilateral meeting between Doval and State Councillor Yang Jiechi. Supreme Court refuses to stay release of Madhur Bhandarkar’s ‘Indu Sarkar’: Petitioner Priya Paul said she would not give up her fight. Arundhati Roy’s second novel makes it to this year’s Man Booker Prize longlist: Mohsin Hamid’s ‘Exit West’ and Kamila Shamsie’s ‘Home Fire’ are also among the 13 books selected from 144 submissions. US Senate rejects proposal to repeal Obamacare without a replacement: Republican Senators Shelley Moore Capito, Susan Collins, Dean Heller, Lisa Murkowski, John McCain, Rob Portman and Lamar Alexander voted against it. Infiltration bid foiled in Kashmir’s Gurez sector, three militants killed, says Army: The operation is still in progress. CJI recommends Dipak Mishra, SC judge who upheld death penalty to Delhi rape accused, succeed him: Chief Justice Khehar is set to retire on August 27, 2017. Amazon says it has invested Rs 3,847 crore in India since January 2017: Half of the money will be used to set up warehouses and data centres. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu says he wants to expel Al-Jazeera from the country: Israel has in the past accused the network of bias in its coverage of the Palestinian conflict.