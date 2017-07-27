WhatsApp on Wednesday announced that it had reached the milestone where 100 crore people use the messaging app every day. It shared the news on the eighth anniversary of its launch.

“Just last year, we shared that one billion people around the world use WhatsApp every month,” a post on the company blog said. “Today, we are excited and proud to share that one billion people around the world use WhatsApp every day to stay in touch with their family and friends.”

The company further said that it now had 130 crore active monthly users. As many as 5,500 crore messages were sent using the app every day, as well as 450 crore photos and 100 crore videos.

WhatsApp also announced an update to its status feature, which will now allow users to share photos and videos with their friends and contacts. This was part of its plan to improve the original “text only” status feature, the Facebook-owned company said. It added that the status messages will also be protected by end-to-end encryption.