YouTube’s Head of Music Lyor Cohen on Thursday confirmed that the Google-owned company is planning to merge its Google Play Music service with YouTube Red to create a unified music app, The Verge reported. Cohen said the decision to merge the two services was made to bring in new subscribers.

YouTube Red, an advertising-free video-streaming service, is currently not available in India.

“The important thing is combining YouTube Red and Google Play Music, and having one offering,” Cohen said during a panel session for the New Music Seminar conference in New York.

Google said the users of both services will be notified before the merger happens.

“Music is very important to Google and we are evaluating how to bring together our music offerings to deliver the best possible product for our users, music partners and artists,” Google said in a statement. “Nothing will change for users today and we will provide plenty of notice before any changes are made.”