India’s benchmark indices hit a record high for a third consecutive session on Thursday. At 2.49pm, the Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex was trading 164 points higher at 32,546 and the National Stock Exchange Nifty was trading at 10,071 with a 51 point increase.

Positive cues from HCL Technologies quarter report and global markets contributed to the rally.

Earlier in the day, Nifty had risen by 0.94% to set a fresh record of 10,114.85. The Sensex had also gained around 0.90% to touch 32,672.66, a life-time high. Since Thursday was the last day to trade for derivatives expiring in July, markets remained upbeat with increased activity.

HDFC and Hindustan Lever were among the major gainers on the Sensex during Thursday’s session, while TCS, Tata Motors and Bharti Airtel were the biggest losers on the index.

Housing Development Finance Corporation, whose stocks were up by more than 6%, was the biggest gainer on both indices. Banking stocks including HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, Kotak Bank and IndusInd Bank were also in the green.