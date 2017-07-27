The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday filed a money-laundering case against Rashtriya Janadal Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members in connection with a railway hotel allotment case, PTI reported.

On July 7, the Central Bureau of Investigation had filed a case against him in the case, alleging that there were irregularities in the tenders allotted to private company Sujata Hotels for the development and maintenance of BNR Hotels in Ranchi and Puri in 2006.

BNR Hotels are the Railways’ heritage hotels, which the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation took over from BNR Transport the same year. In exchange for this favour, Lalu Prasad, who was the railway minister then, is believed to have received a two-acre plot in Patna, where a mall is being built at present.

The CBI had filed a case against Lalu Prasad’s wife Rabri Devi and son, former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejaswi Yadav, as well. The agency had raided more than 12 locations, including their houses in Delhi, Gurugram, Patna, Ranchi and Puri.

The case had been at the centre of a political stalemate in Bihar, until Nitish Kumar resigned as chief minister and switched alliances on Wednesday. Tejashwi Yadav and his family have maintained their innocence, with him claiming he was “just a child” when the alleged scam took place.