The Congress Chief Whip in the Gujarat Assembly Balwantsinh Rajput and MLA Dr Tejashree Patel resigned from the party on Thursday. According to reports, Rajput will contest the Rajya Sabha polls. There is also speculation that the two will join the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Their resignations come a week after senior leader Shankersinh Vaghela quit the Gujarat Congress and as the leader of Opposition in the Assembly. Rajput is a close relative of Vaghela, who had clarified that he will not rejoin the BJP.