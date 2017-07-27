The Odisha government on Thursday issued a flood alert in four districts of the state after the Subarnarekha river water level recorded a sudden rise due to the opening of the Galidhi barrage gates in Jharkhand, reported PTI. The river was reported to be flowing over the danger mark at the Rajghat area. The collectors of Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Balasore regions have been put on alert.

Special Relief Commissioner BP Sethi said 10 Orissa Disaster Rapid Action Force have been kept ready and an additional ten have been asked to standby as reserve to deal with a possible flood situation. Fire services and a National Disaster Response Force unit have also been stationed in Balasore, he added.

The Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar has predicted heavy rainfall in one or two places in north Odisha in the next 24 hours.