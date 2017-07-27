The National Investigation Agency on Thursday said that all the separatist leaders who were arrested on Monday for allegedly funding terror outfits in Jammu and Kashmir will undergo a polygraph test. A senior NIA official, who requested anonymity, told Scroll.in that the agency will move a court to get permission to conduct the lie detector tests.

The investigative agency has issued summons to at least 30 suspects identified as close associates of Hurriyat leaders, stone pelters and instigators of violence in the Kashmir Valley. The official said the NIA was also looking into a possible Dubai link in Hurriyat leaders receiving funds through hawala channels.

The NIA had arrested seven Kashmiri separatists, including Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s son-in-law Altaf Shah on Monday. The others taken into custody were Ayaz Akbar, Mehrajuddin Kalwal, Naeem Khan, Peer Saifullah, Shahid-ul-Islam and Bitta Karatay. The agency had carried out raids across several locations in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and Haryana in June in connection with militancy funding allegedly received from Pakistan.