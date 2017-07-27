A look at the headlines

  1. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to face a floor test in the Assembly tomorrow: Kerala JD(U) splits from party after Nitish Kumar allies with the BJP.
  2. Congress Chief Whip in the Gujarat Assembly Balwantsinh Rajput joins BJP after resigning from party: MLAs Dr Tejashree Patel and PI Patel also joined the saffron party in Gandhinagar.  
  3. NSA Ajit Doval holds talks with Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi: The security official is currently in Beijing to attend a meeting with his counterparts from Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa.  
  4. Narendra Modi inaugurates APJ Abdul Kalam’s memorial in Rameswaram: The prime minister unveiled a plaque and a bust of the former president.  
  5. Ex-Pakistani President Musharraf considered using nuclear weapons against India in 2001, says report: The former military ruler said it would have taken one or two days to prepare the missiles for launch.  
  6. Karnataka DGP asks former DIG D Roopa to apologise or pay Rs 50-crore penalty: HN Satyanarayana Rao claimed that the allegations were false and caused ‘severe damage to his name, fame and integrity’.  
  7. Pakistan panchayat allegedly orders rape of teenager as punishment for brother’s crime, 25 arrested: The head of the village council was also taken into police custody.  
  8. Odisha government issues flood alert in four districts after Subarnarekha river water levels rises: The collectors of Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Balasore regions have been put on alert.
  9. NIA wants separatists, arrested for allegedly funding militancy in J&K, to undergo lie detector test: A senior official said the agency had summoned at least 30 suspects identified as close aides of Hurriyat leaders, stone pelters and instigators of violence.  
  10. After Trump bans transgender soldiers from US military, UK and Canada tweet to support the community: Hundreds of transgender people protested at Times Square against the US president’s latest controversial ban.  