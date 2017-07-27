The big news: Nitish Kumar must prove his majority in the House tomorrow, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Gujarat Congress chief whip and three MLAs quit the party, and NSA Ajit Doval met Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi in Beijing.
A look at the headlines
- Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to face a floor test in the Assembly tomorrow: Kerala JD(U) splits from party after Nitish Kumar allies with the BJP.
- Congress Chief Whip in the Gujarat Assembly Balwantsinh Rajput joins BJP after resigning from party: MLAs Dr Tejashree Patel and PI Patel also joined the saffron party in Gandhinagar.
- NSA Ajit Doval holds talks with Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi: The security official is currently in Beijing to attend a meeting with his counterparts from Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa.
- Narendra Modi inaugurates APJ Abdul Kalam’s memorial in Rameswaram: The prime minister unveiled a plaque and a bust of the former president.
- Ex-Pakistani President Musharraf considered using nuclear weapons against India in 2001, says report: The former military ruler said it would have taken one or two days to prepare the missiles for launch.
- Karnataka DGP asks former DIG D Roopa to apologise or pay Rs 50-crore penalty: HN Satyanarayana Rao claimed that the allegations were false and caused ‘severe damage to his name, fame and integrity’.
- Pakistan panchayat allegedly orders rape of teenager as punishment for brother’s crime, 25 arrested: The head of the village council was also taken into police custody.
- Odisha government issues flood alert in four districts after Subarnarekha river water levels rises: The collectors of Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Balasore regions have been put on alert.
- NIA wants separatists, arrested for allegedly funding militancy in J&K, to undergo lie detector test: A senior official said the agency had summoned at least 30 suspects identified as close aides of Hurriyat leaders, stone pelters and instigators of violence.
- After Trump bans transgender soldiers from US military, UK and Canada tweet to support the community: Hundreds of transgender people protested at Times Square against the US president’s latest controversial ban.