China on Thursday said that top diplomat Yang Jiechi discussed “major problems” in bilateral relations with New Delhi during a meeting with India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, reported the Hindustan Times. Ajit Doval is in Beijing to attend a two-day Brics summit.

“Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi [on] Thursday met separately with senior security representatives from South Africa, Brazil and India,” said the country’s Foreign Ministry, according to state-run news agency Xinhua. “Yang also separately exchanged views with the three senior representatives on bilateral relations, international and regional issues and multilateral affairs, and set forth China’s position on bilateral issues and major problems.”

However, the Indian side did not comment on the discussions. Doval may call on Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday.

The Sikkim standoff

Bilateral ties have been strained since the Indian Army stopped China from constructing a road in Sikkim sector’s Doklam area. New Delhi has made it clear that it will not allow Beijing to construct a motorable road up to the Sikkim-Bhutan-Tibet tri-junction through the Doklam plateau.