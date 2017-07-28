The Centre on Thursday said that around 600 people have died in floods and landslides across the country this year, reported PTI. However, Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju told the Rajya Sabha that the response to floods in Assam and Gujarat has been the “quickest ever possible”.

Rijiju blamed the states for sitting on funds earmarked for relief and rehabilitation, and added that the state government was primary responsible in tackling natural calamities. “If you look at the data, you will realise every state has not completely used the amount provided under the National and State Disaster Relief Funds,” said Rijiju, according to the Hindustan Times.

The minister further denied any bias from the Centre’s end in providing rescue teams and relief funds. His comments come after several parties criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to grant Rs 500 crore for flood-hit Gujarat. “The Rs 500 crore sanctioned to Gujarat was what was due to them under SDRF,” said Rijiju. Apart from Gujarat, the floods have wrecked havoc in Assam, Odisha, Rajasthan and West Bengal.