A look at the headlines right now:

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to face a floor test in the Assembly: Kerala JD(U) splits from party after Nitish Kumar allies with the BJP. China says it discussed ‘major problems’ in bilateral ties with India: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, who is in Beijing to attend a two-day Brics summit, is expected to call on Chinese President Xi Jinping today. Congress Chief Whip in the Gujarat Assembly Balwantsinh Rajput joins BJP after resigning from party: MLAs Dr Tejashree Patel and PI Patel also joined the saffron party in Gandhinagar. Centre says 600 killed in floods this year, blames states for sitting on relief funds: Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju denied any bias from the government’s end in providing rescue teams and monetary aid. Accused in dowry harassment case cannot be arrested immediately, says Supreme Court: The bench said every complaint made under Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code should be referred to a family welfare committee. Amazon’s Jeff Bezos surpasses Bill Gates to become world’s richest person: The shares of his e-commerce company rose 1.3% ahead of the release of the company’s latest earning report. NIA wants separatists, arrested for allegedly funding militancy in J&K, to undergo lie detector test: A senior official said the agency had summoned at least 30 suspects identified as close aides of Hurriyat leaders, stone pelters and instigators of violence. After Trump bans transgender soldiers from US military, UK and Canada tweet to support the community: Hundreds of transgender people protested at Times Square against the US president’s latest controversial ban. Ex-Pakistani President Musharraf considered using nuclear weapons against India in 2001, says report: The former military ruler said it would have taken one or two days to prepare the missiles for launch. Iran successfully test launches satellite-carrying rocket into space: Simorgh was launched days after the US issued fresh economic sanctions against Iran over ballistic missiles programmes.