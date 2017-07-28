The big news: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to face floor test in Assembly today, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: China said it has discussed ‘major problems’ in bilateral ties with India, and three Congress MLAs joined the BJP in Gujarat.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to face a floor test in the Assembly: Kerala JD(U) splits from party after Nitish Kumar allies with the BJP.
- China says it discussed ‘major problems’ in bilateral ties with India: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, who is in Beijing to attend a two-day Brics summit, is expected to call on Chinese President Xi Jinping today.
- Congress Chief Whip in the Gujarat Assembly Balwantsinh Rajput joins BJP after resigning from party: MLAs Dr Tejashree Patel and PI Patel also joined the saffron party in Gandhinagar.
- Centre says 600 killed in floods this year, blames states for sitting on relief funds: Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju denied any bias from the government’s end in providing rescue teams and monetary aid.
- Accused in dowry harassment case cannot be arrested immediately, says Supreme Court: The bench said every complaint made under Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code should be referred to a family welfare committee.
- Amazon’s Jeff Bezos surpasses Bill Gates to become world’s richest person: The shares of his e-commerce company rose 1.3% ahead of the release of the company’s latest earning report.
- NIA wants separatists, arrested for allegedly funding militancy in J&K, to undergo lie detector test: A senior official said the agency had summoned at least 30 suspects identified as close aides of Hurriyat leaders, stone pelters and instigators of violence.
- After Trump bans transgender soldiers from US military, UK and Canada tweet to support the community: Hundreds of transgender people protested at Times Square against the US president’s latest controversial ban.
- Ex-Pakistani President Musharraf considered using nuclear weapons against India in 2001, says report: The former military ruler said it would have taken one or two days to prepare the missiles for launch.
- Iran successfully test launches satellite-carrying rocket into space: Simorgh was launched days after the US issued fresh economic sanctions against Iran over ballistic missiles programmes.