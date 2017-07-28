Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar won the floor test in the Bihar Assembly on Friday, a day after he resumed charge as chief minister by replacing his former allies, the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress, with the Bharatiya Janata Party. He proved his majority in the House with 131 votes in his favour and 108 against. Four legislators did not vote.

After Kumar was sworn in on Thursday, the BJP’s Sushil Kumar Modi took oath as his deputy. The JD(U) chief assumed office with the support of 132 legislators – 71 MLAs from his own party, 53 from the BJP, two each from the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party and the Lok Janshakti Party, one from the Hindustani Awam Morcha and three Independents.

Kumar had stepped down as chief minister on Wednesday evening, saying he could not work in the environment created after the Central Bureau of Investigation charged Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswhi Yadav with corruption. His father, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, too, is embroiled in a number of corruption cases.

“I made this decision in the interest of Bihar, and my commitment is to serve Bihar and its people,” Kumar told reporters after taking oath.

Over the past few months, Kumar’s growing closeness with the BJP had consistently been a bone of contention between him and his allies. Right before the crisis in the Bihar government came to a head, Kumar had distanced himself further from the Opposition at the Centre, by choosing not to back their candidate for the presidential polls, but supporting the National Democratic Alliance’s nominee Ram Nath Kovind instead.

By taking over the Bihar government as a JD(U) ally, the BJP now rules every major Hindi-speaking state, and all but three states in the country’s north.