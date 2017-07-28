The United States House of Representatives on Thursday passed a Bill that allocates $1.6 billion (Rs 10,276 crore) for President Donald Trump’s plan to build a wall along the Mexico border, AP reported. The $788 billion (Rs 5,06,093 crore) spending Bill also allocated $658 billion (Rs 4,22,600 crore) for the defence department, reported Reuters.

The Bill was passed by the Republican-controlled House by a vote of 235-192. But the Democratic Party, which has called the construction of a wall a “poison pill”, may attempt to block the Bill in the Senate.

The US Congress has a deadline of October 1 for either passing the spending Bills or temporarily extending funding at current levels until negotiators reach a decision.