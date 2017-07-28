Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that his country would retaliate if the latest round of sanctions by the United States against Moscow were approved and made into law. Putin, who was on a visit to Finland, said the new sanctions were unreasonable.

“We are exercising restraint and patience, but at some moment we’ll have to retaliate,” said the Russian president, according to Reuters. “It’s impossible to endlessly tolerate this boorishness towards our country.” He added that the time and type of their response will depend on the final version of the draft law, which is now being debated in the US Senate.

The proposed bill – if passed by the House of Representatives and not vetoed by President Donald Trump – will hit various companies and sectors of the Russian economy. The new Bill also bars President Donald Trump from easing sanctions on Russia without approval from Congress. The sanctions are reportedly a response to Russia’s suspected cyber attacks during the 2016 US presidential election.