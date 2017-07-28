The Unique Identification Authority of India filed a complaint with the Bengaluru police on Wednesday against the co-founder of mobile payment startup firm Qarth Technologies Pvt Ltd alleging that the company misused data from the Aadhaar website, The Hindu reported. The firm is owned by taxi aggregator Ola, said The Times of India.

Ashok Lenin, deputy director, UIDAI, filed got the Bengaluru police to file a First Information Report stating that one Abhinav Srivastava created a mobile app, X Pay, to give out electronic Know Your Customer details through the Aadhaar website. The FIR says Srivastava did not take the approval of UIDAI before using the website.

Srivastava has been booked under sections of the Aadhaar Act, the Information Technology Act, and the Indian Penal Code. However, Srivastava told The Hindu that Qarth had shut down operations in March 2016. “We have never used Aadhaar for KYC,” he said. “The app is no longer available. Moreover, I have not been informed about the FIR or any charges against me .”

However, Ola had acquired the app in March 2016, to expand its operations.