The Republicans have been dealt a massive blow as the United States Senate late on Thursday rejected a scaled-down legislation to repeal the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare.

Not a single Democrat voted for the Bill; it failed 49-51. Veteran Republican John McCain, along with Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins, joined the Democrats to vote against the legislation, CNN reported.

McCain leaving the Capitol asked why he voted NO: "I thought it was the right thing to do." — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) July 28, 2017

McCain releases a statement pic.twitter.com/KUwcam9uk4 — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) July 28, 2017

President Donald Trump reacted on Twitter. “Let Obamacare implode”.

3 Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down. As I said from the beginning, let ObamaCare implode, then deal. Watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

Replacing Obamacare was one of Trump’s many campaign promises. Repealing the ACA without replacing it will have 32 million people in the US uninsured by 2026.