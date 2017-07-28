US Senate shoots down Bill repealing Obamacare
Veteran Republican John McCain, along with Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins, voted against the legislation.
The Republicans have been dealt a massive blow as the United States Senate late on Thursday rejected a scaled-down legislation to repeal the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare.
Not a single Democrat voted for the Bill; it failed 49-51. Veteran Republican John McCain, along with Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins, joined the Democrats to vote against the legislation, CNN reported.
President Donald Trump reacted on Twitter. “Let Obamacare implode”.
Replacing Obamacare was one of Trump’s many campaign promises. Repealing the ACA without replacing it will have 32 million people in the US uninsured by 2026.