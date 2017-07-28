A Bharatiya Janata Party office in Kerala’s Thiruvanathapuram was attacked, allegedly by Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers early on Friday, PTI reported. Police said some individuals pelted stones, and damaged vehicles parked in the office complex.

Kerala BJP President Kummanom Rajasekharan was in the building during the attack, party workers claimed. They added that his car was among those damaged. The workers said that CPI(M) cadre were behind the attack.

Police officials said that a case had been registered and investigation is underway.