A look at the headlines right now:

Nitish Kumar wins Bihar Assembly floor test: Kumar had stepped down as chief minister on Wednesday evening. In Panama Papers case, Pakistan Supreme Court disqualifies Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif: The bench said he had been dishonest to Parliament and the courts and was not fit to hold office. Accused in dowry harassment case cannot be arrested until inquiry is done, says Supreme Court: The bench said every complaint made under Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code should be referred to a family welfare committee. Japanese Defence Minister Tomomi Inada resigns amid controversies: Inada’s resignation came amid declining support for Shinzo Abe’s government. Suspected CPI(M) workers attack BJP office in Kerala, damage state president’s car: Police said some individuals pelted stones, and vandalised property in the office complex. US Senate shoots down Bill repealing Obamacare: Veteran Republican John McCain, along with Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins, voted against the legislation. Centre asks state-run companies to help bail out stalled power projects, says The Indian Express: The construction of 17 thermal power projects, with a total capacity of 18,420 MW, has been stalled because of a financial crunch. PTI fires photographer after Smriti Irani tweets about its incorrect image for Ahmedabad’s airport: The agency had put up a photo of a waterlogged Chennai airport, but captioned it as the Sardar Patel International Airport. Former Hizbul commander Zakir Musa appointed chief of new Al-Qaeda linked group in Kashmir: Jammu and Kashmir DGP Shesh Paul Vaid, however, said he had no report about the new Ansar Ghazwat-Ul-Hind outfit. Amazon’s Jeff Bezos surpasses Bill Gates to become world’s richest person: The shares of his e-commerce company rose 1.3% ahead of the release of the company’s latest earning report.