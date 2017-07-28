The big news: Nitish Kumar wins floor test in the Bihar Assembly, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Nawaz Sharif was disqualified as Pakistan’s PM, and India’s SC said a dowry accused cannot be arrested until an initial inquiry is completed.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Nitish Kumar wins Bihar Assembly floor test: Kumar had stepped down as chief minister on Wednesday evening.
- In Panama Papers case, Pakistan Supreme Court disqualifies Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif: The bench said he had been dishonest to Parliament and the courts and was not fit to hold office.
- Accused in dowry harassment case cannot be arrested until inquiry is done, says Supreme Court: The bench said every complaint made under Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code should be referred to a family welfare committee.
- Japanese Defence Minister Tomomi Inada resigns amid controversies: Inada’s resignation came amid declining support for Shinzo Abe’s government.
- Suspected CPI(M) workers attack BJP office in Kerala, damage state president’s car: Police said some individuals pelted stones, and vandalised property in the office complex.
- US Senate shoots down Bill repealing Obamacare: Veteran Republican John McCain, along with Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins, voted against the legislation.
- Centre asks state-run companies to help bail out stalled power projects, says The Indian Express: The construction of 17 thermal power projects, with a total capacity of 18,420 MW, has been stalled because of a financial crunch.
- PTI fires photographer after Smriti Irani tweets about its incorrect image for Ahmedabad’s airport: The agency had put up a photo of a waterlogged Chennai airport, but captioned it as the Sardar Patel International Airport.
- Former Hizbul commander Zakir Musa appointed chief of new Al-Qaeda linked group in Kashmir: Jammu and Kashmir DGP Shesh Paul Vaid, however, said he had no report about the new Ansar Ghazwat-Ul-Hind outfit.
- Amazon’s Jeff Bezos surpasses Bill Gates to become world’s richest person: The shares of his e-commerce company rose 1.3% ahead of the release of the company’s latest earning report.