The Congress on Friday disrupted proceedings in the Rajya Sabha, claiming that one of its Gujarat MLAs had been abducted by the state police in order to influence the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, reported PTI. The Upper House had to be adjourned four times in quick succession because of the protests.

Congress members shouted anti-government slogans in the well of the House and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of stealing its MLAs to gain an upper hand in the Rajya Sabha polls.

The leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad claimed that Punabhai Gamit, the Congress MLA from the reserved constituency of Vyara, had gone for tea to another legislator’s house when he was kidnapped by the district superintendent of police. According to Azad, the police officer told Gamit that the Congress would not give him a ticket for the upcoming elections and asked him to join the BJP. The police officer also said he could arrange a meeting with the BJP president and get Gamit a ticket, claimed Azad.