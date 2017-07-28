The Congress on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party in Gujarat of horse trading ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for August 8. The comments come after at least six Congress MLAs in Gujarat resigned from the party to join the BJP since Thursday.

“Crores of rupees have been spent in horse trading in Gujarat by the BJP,” senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said during a press conference, according to ANI. “The anti-defection law is supreme and the Supreme Court has repeatedly called defections a constitutional sin.”

Singhvi further said Congress MLA Punabhai Gamit had alleged that he was offered Rs 10 crore by the BJP to join hands with them. Besides, nine other Rajkot Congress MLAs are believed to have alleged that the BJP had offered them money to switch parties, The Hindu reported.

On Thursday, Congress Chief Whip in the Gujarat assembly Balwantsinh Rajput and MLAs Dr Tejashree Patel and PI Patel had resigned from the party and joined the BJP. Rajput was fielded to contest against Congress’ strong nominee for the Rajya Sabha elections, Ahmed Patel. On Friday morning, two Congress MLAs, Chhana Chaudhry, Mansinh Chauhan and Ramsinh Parmar resigned from the party.

Besides Rajput, the BJP fielded party chief Amit Shah and Union minister Smriti Irani for the other two Rajya Sabha seats from Gujarat.

