Amazon Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos reign as the world’s richest man was short lived as Microsoft founder Bill Gates reclaimed the position by Thursday afternoon after Amazon’s stock fell nearly 1% to $1,046. The ranking was based on a real-time world billionaire list compiled by Forbes.

Bezos’ net worth was about $90.6 billion when the market opened (approximately Rs 5,81,244 crore) on Thursday. Gates had $90.1 billion (around 5,78,216 crore). However, a slip in Amazon’s share price on Friday afternoon put Gates in front again, The Guardian reported.

On Thursday morning, shares of Amazon rose 1.3% to $1,065.92. Bezos holds 81 million shares in Amazon, besides his investments in The Washington Post and rocket company Blue Origin. Bezos briefly became the seventh person to hold the title of the world’s richest person since Forbes started recording billionaires in 1987.