Indrani Mukerjea’s driver on Friday told a Mumbai court that his boss strangled her daughter Sheena Bora with both her hands and sat on her face, reported NDTV. The driver Shyamvar Rai also said Mukerjea had also planned to kill Sheena’s brother Mikhail Bora.

“Indrani Madam was strangling Sheena Madam with both her hands,” said Rai during cross-examination. “Indrani madam sat on Sheena’s face.”

Rai said that Mukerjea took out matchsticks from her pockets and burnt Bora. “Madam took a saree and gloves out of the bag,” said Rai, CNN News18 reported. “And kept them on the body. She even kept the bag on her [Sheena]. She then poured petrol over her [Sheena] and kept the can there. Indrani madam took out matchsticks from her pockets and burnt her [Sheena].”

Rai said Indrani told him to drop her to Bandra and threatened him with “dire consequences” if he shared any information about the crime. “Indrani madam applied lipstick on Sheena Bora and made sure her hair looked good.”

The Sheena Bora murder case

Indrani Mukerjea and her media magnate husband Peter Mukerjea are in prison for their involvement in the murder. While Indrani was named main accused, the Central Bureau of Investigation later charged Peter with the murder of his stepdaughter, destruction of evidence and criminal conspiracy. Indrani’s former husband Sanjeev Khanna is also an accused in the case.

Peter Mukerjea was arrested in November 2015. Bora was allegedly strangled in a car in April 2012, before her body was burnt and dumped in a forest in Maharashtra’s Raigad district. However, the case came to light late last year when her body was found. A Mumbai court has extended the custody of both Peter and Indrani Mukerjea.