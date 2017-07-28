Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said the state government had asked the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited to temporarily redesign the signs at metro stations and remove names in Hindi. He has advised the Centre to follow the “persuasive approach” instead of making the use of Hindi mandatory.

“It is counterproductive to continue to insist on the use of three languages, including Hindi, [on signs at metro stations],” Siddaramaiah said in a letter addressed to Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Narendra Singh Tomar. “You would also agree that the cultural aspirations and sentiments of the people of Karnataka need to be respected.”

The chief minister also asserted that the Karnataka government was obligated to give priority to the language of the state, and that it would be “practical to use those languages which the locals can read and follow”.