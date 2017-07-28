The Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) on Friday nominated former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s younger brother Shehbaz Sharif for the post, Geo News reported. The PMLN came to the decision at a high-level meeting, hours after the Supreme Court disqualified Nawaz Sharif from holding office for life because of corruption charges against him and his family in the Panama Papers case.

Shehbaz Sharif is currently the chief minister of Pakistan’s Punjab province. He has been nominated to take over as prime minister the 45-day interim arrangement ends.

The Pakistani Supreme Court disqualified Nawaz Sharif from the prime minister’s post after hearing allegations against him and his children in the Panama Papers scandal. The judged said he had been dishonest to Parliament and the courts and was not fit to hold the position.

It was a unanimous decision by the five-judge bench headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan and comprising justices Sheikh Azmat Saeed, Asif Saeed Khosa, Ijazul Ahsan and Gulzar Ahmed.