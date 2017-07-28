The Haryana government has banned the mixing of liquid nitrogen with any drink or food article, a Food and Drugs Administration department official told IANS on Friday. Medical experts believe that the use of liquid nitrogen in food and drinks is harmful to humans, Food Safety Commissioner Saket Kumar said.

“Due to its low temperature, liquid nitrogen could be extremely damaging to body tissue, causing frostbite and cryogenic burning on contact,” said Kumar. “Moreover, if ingested, it could lead to severe internal damage, destroying tissues in the mouth and intestinal tract.”

Liquid nitrogen releases a large volume of gas on evaporation and could burst open the stomach if ingested in large quantities, added Kumar.

On July 4, a Delhi-based businessman had to be hospitalised after he drank a cocktail containing liquid nitrogen at a Gurugram pub. Doctors had said the victim’s stomach looked like an “open book”.