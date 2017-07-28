The big news: Nawaz Sharif’s brother nominated to be Pakistan’s next PM, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Gujarat Congress accused the BJP of horse-trading, and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar won the Assembly floor test.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Nawaz Sharif’s brother Shehbaz nominated to take over the Pakistan prime minister’s post: The Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) made the decision after the SC disqualified the former PM over allegations in the Panama Papers case.
- After six MLAs quit party, Gujarat Congress accuses BJP of horse trading before Rajya Sabha polls: Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the ruling party in the state was spending crores of rupees in wooing their party leaders.
- Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar wins Bihar Assembly floor test: The chief minister on Friday proved his majority in the House with 131 votes in his favour against the Opposition’s 108.
- NSA Ajit Doval meets Chinese President Xi Jinping at Brics conference: Doval appealed to the security officials of Russia, China and South Africa to take a leadership role in combating terrorism.
- Lok Sabha passes Bill to give IIMs full autonomy: The premier institutes are allowed to grant degrees and can decide on appointing members to the Board of Governors.
- CAG report says most of made-in-India Akash missiles failed tests, defence pension system flawed: The audit said the missiles posed an operational risk.
- Karnataka government asks BMRCL to remove Hindi signs from Bengaluru’s metro stations: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said it is ‘practical to use those languages which the locals can read and follow’.
- Indrani Mukerjea’s driver says his boss strangled Sheena Bora and sat on her face: Shyamvar Rai told a Mumbai court that Mukerjea had also planned to kill Sheena’s brother Mikhail Bora.
- Haryana bans use of liquid nitrogen in food and drinks: A Delhi-based businessman had to be hospitalised after he drank a cocktail containing the chemical element at a Gurugram pub.
- Bill Gates overtakes Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos as world’s richest man on real-time billionaire list: Amazon’s stock fell nearly 1% to $1,046 on Thursday afternoon.