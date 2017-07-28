A look at the headlines right now:

Nawaz Sharif’s brother Shehbaz nominated to take over the Pakistan prime minister’s post: The Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) made the decision after the SC disqualified the former PM over allegations in the Panama Papers case. After six MLAs quit party, Gujarat Congress accuses BJP of horse trading before Rajya Sabha polls: Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the ruling party in the state was spending crores of rupees in wooing their party leaders. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar wins Bihar Assembly floor test: The chief minister on Friday proved his majority in the House with 131 votes in his favour against the Opposition’s 108. NSA Ajit Doval meets Chinese President Xi Jinping at Brics conference: Doval appealed to the security officials of Russia, China and South Africa to take a leadership role in combating terrorism. Lok Sabha passes Bill to give IIMs full autonomy: The premier institutes are allowed to grant degrees and can decide on appointing members to the Board of Governors. CAG report says most of made-in-India Akash missiles failed tests, defence pension system flawed: The audit said the missiles posed an operational risk. Karnataka government asks BMRCL to remove Hindi signs from Bengaluru’s metro stations: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said it is ‘practical to use those languages which the locals can read and follow’. Indrani Mukerjea’s driver says his boss strangled Sheena Bora and sat on her face: Shyamvar Rai told a Mumbai court that Mukerjea had also planned to kill Sheena’s brother Mikhail Bora. Haryana bans use of liquid nitrogen in food and drinks: A Delhi-based businessman had to be hospitalised after he drank a cocktail containing the chemical element at a Gurugram pub. Bill Gates overtakes Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos as world’s richest man on real-time billionaire list: Amazon’s stock fell nearly 1% to $1,046 on Thursday afternoon.