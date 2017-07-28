One person was killed and several others sustained injuries after a man stabbed people in a supermarket in Germany’s Hamburg city, BBC reported on Friday. Police arrested the suspect but refused to share details about him.

After the suspect stabbed several customers in the supermarket, he fled the building, The Independent reported. Witnesses followed him and alerted the police about his location, following which he was arrested.

“We have no clear information as to the motive or the number of wounded,” Hamburg police said on Twitter. The police said they were searching for a second suspect and have asked the public to stay clear of the attack site.

Germany’s Bild newspaper published a photograph of a man, believed to be the attacker, sitting in the police car with his head covered in a blood-stained cloth.