Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav on Friday said the people of the state are feeling cheated as they had voted for the “grand alliance” between the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Janata Dal (United), reported ANI. Nitish Kumar had resumed charge as chief minister on Thursday after replacing his former allies, the RJD and the Congress, with the Bharatiya Janata Party. BJP’s Sushil Kumar Modi took oath as his deputy.

“Those who voted for the grand alliance are feeling cheated today,” said Tejashwi Yadav. “Who is responsible for this? The mandate was against the Bharatiya Janata Party.”

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said Nitish Kumar was the one who wanted a “Sangh-free” India while referring to the alliance of right-wing nationalist organisations. “Nitish was the one who was most vocal in calling for a ‘Sangh mukt Bharat’,” said Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Rabri Devi alleges foul-play

Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi said Nitish Kumar was targeting her sons. “They [Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap] were moving forward and doing good work that was being appreciated,” said Devi. “So, Nitish Kumar conspired with the BJP. We had trust because he left the BJP and came to us. We never pressurised him, but now he has gone back to where he came from.”

Talking about the corruption allegations against her family members, she questioned why was only Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family being targeted. “Who does not have property?” asked Rabri Devi. “Will Nitish Kumar and other politicians agree for a probe into their properties? Why are they after Lalu’s family?”

However, she said her family will cooperate with the authorities. “We are not scared of anyone,” Devi said. “We will go wherever we are required to appear.”