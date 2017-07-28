North Korea test-fired a missile that may have landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone: Reports
Tokyo had earlier said that it will freeze the assets of five organisations and nine individuals linked to Pyongyang.
North Korea has test-fired a missile that may have landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone, BBC quoted a report by Japan’s national broadcaster NHK on Friday. The missile is believed to have been fired before midnight Japan time.
The Pentagon has said that it detected what it called a ballistic missile launch from North Korea, CNBC reported.
The news comes hours after Japan said it will freeze the assets of five organisations and nine individuals linked to North Korea.