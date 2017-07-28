Opposition vice-presidential candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi has proposed a televised discussion with Venkaiah Naidu, his opponent from the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance, PTI reported on Friday. The former West Bengal governor and grandson of Mahatma Gandhi said he pitched his idea to the Rajya Sabha TV.

A discussion on matters of national importance will help create public awareness about the candidates and their eligibility for the post of vice president, Gandhi said. The election is above and beyond party politics and more about “safeguarding our republican values”, the Opposition candidate told PTI.

“I have requested the Rajya Sabha TV to arrange a joint discussion, not a debate, between us so that our perspectives can be shared not just with the electors but with the public at large in an atmosphere of cordiality and frankness,” Gandhi said.