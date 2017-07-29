The Congress flew most of its MLAs in Gujarat from Ahmedabad to Bengaluru on Friday night after six of them quit the party ahead of the August 8 Rajya Sabha elections. At least 44 of the 51 Congress MLAs left for Bengaluru by 11.45 pm from Ahmedabad, and the others from South Gujarat and Saurashtra flew via Mumbai to the Congress-ruled Karnataka, reported The New Indian Express.

The Congress also accused Bharatiya Janata Party National President Amit Shah of using “money and muscle power” to lure its MLAs.

“To ensure that the BJP is not successful, 44 of us Congress MLAs are leaving from Gujarat for Bengaluru,” Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar said, according to India Today. “To hide their failure, the BJP is trying to make sure our MLAs resign by offering money and through police pressure.”