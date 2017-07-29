The big news: Lalu Prasad claims JD(U)’s Sharad Yadav was on the RJD’s side, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A CAG report said most made-in-India Akash missiles failed tests, and the Congress flew its MLAs out of Gujarat to stop an exodus to the BJP.
- Lalu Prasad claims JD(U) co-founder Sharad Yadav was on the RJD’s side after Nitish Kumar wins floor test: Former deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav said the people of Bihar felt cheated after the chief minister broke their alliance.
- CAG report says most made-in-India Akash missiles failed tests, defence pension system flawed: The audit said the missiles posed an operational risk.
- Congress flies its Gujarat MLAs to Bengaluru to prevent them from joining the BJP: It has accused the saffron party of horse trading before the Rajya Sabha polls.
- Nawaz Sharif’s brother Shehbaz nominated to take over the Pakistan prime minister’s post: The Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) made the decision after the SC disqualified the former PM over allegations in the Panama Papers case.
- Gopalkrishna Gandhi pitches for televised discussion with Venkaiah Naidu before vice-presidential poll: The former West Bengal governor and grandson of Mahatma Gandhi said he had made the suggestion to the Rajya Sabha TV.
- North Korea test-fired a missile that may have landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone, say reports: Tokyo had earlier said that it will freeze the assets of five organisations and nine individuals linked to Pyongyang.
- NSA Ajit Doval meets Chinese President Xi Jinping at Brics conference: Doval appealed to the security officials of Russia, China and South Africa to take a leadership role in combating terrorism.
- Centre warns of rapid rise in river levels as weather department predicts heavy rainfall in six states: The showers are expected to reduce only after July 30, the Meteorological Department predicted.
- Karnataka government asks BMRCL to remove Hindi signs from Bengaluru’s metro stations: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said it is ‘practical to use those languages which the locals can read and follow’.
- Indrani Mukerjea’s driver says his boss strangled Sheena Bora and sat on her face: Shyamvar Rai told a Mumbai court that Mukerjea had also planned to kill Sheena’s brother Mikhail Bora.