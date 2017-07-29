A look at the headlines right now:

Lalu Prasad claims JD(U) co-founder Sharad Yadav was on the RJD’s side after Nitish Kumar wins floor test: Former deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav said the people of Bihar felt cheated after the chief minister broke their alliance. CAG report says most made-in-India Akash missiles failed tests, defence pension system flawed: The audit said the missiles posed an operational risk. Congress flies its Gujarat MLAs to Bengaluru to prevent them from joining the BJP: It has accused the saffron party of horse trading before the Rajya Sabha polls.

Nawaz Sharif’s brother Shehbaz nominated to take over the Pakistan prime minister’s post: The Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) made the decision after the SC disqualified the former PM over allegations in the Panama Papers case. Gopalkrishna Gandhi pitches for televised discussion with Venkaiah Naidu before vice-presidential poll: The former West Bengal governor and grandson of Mahatma Gandhi said he had made the suggestion to the Rajya Sabha TV. North Korea test-fired a missile that may have landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone, say reports: Tokyo had earlier said that it will freeze the assets of five organisations and nine individuals linked to Pyongyang. NSA Ajit Doval meets Chinese President Xi Jinping at Brics conference: Doval appealed to the security officials of Russia, China and South Africa to take a leadership role in combating terrorism.

Centre warns of rapid rise in river levels as weather department predicts heavy rainfall in six states: The showers are expected to reduce only after July 30, the Meteorological Department predicted. Karnataka government asks BMRCL to remove Hindi signs from Bengaluru’s metro stations: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said it is ‘practical to use those languages which the locals can read and follow’.

Indrani Mukerjea’s driver says his boss strangled Sheena Bora and sat on her face: Shyamvar Rai told a Mumbai court that Mukerjea had also planned to kill Sheena’s brother Mikhail Bora.