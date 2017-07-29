Militants on Thursday night raided the homes of a dozen policemen and workers of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party in the districts of Kulgam and Pulwama, The Times of India reported on Friday. They are believed to have beaten up their family members and asked them to have the policemen quit their jobs or face dire consequences.

They also set ablaze the house of a former counter-insurgency officer, according to the Greater Kashmir.

Director General of Police SP Vaid said the raids showed the militants’ frustration at anti-militancy operations. They allegedly took this step after government forces beat up the family members of the Hizbul Mujahideen’s Tauseef Sheikh at Rampora village in Kulgam district on Wednesday night.