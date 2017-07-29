The United States and South Korea on Friday staged a joint missile exercise after North Korea test-fired a missile that may have landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone, reported Reuters.The exercise used missiles that were fired into “territorial waters of South Korea along the East Coast”, said a US military statement.

North Korea on Saturday confirmed the launch of the missile, saying it was a stern warning for the US. Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un said the missile showed that all of the US was within striking distance. Experts said the weapon was capable of hitting Los Angeles and other US cities. However, US authorities called the statement an exaggeration.

On Friday, the Pentagon had said that it detected what it called a ballistic missile launch from North Korea. President Donald Trump also condemned the launch as reckless.

“By threatening the world, these weapons and tests further isolate North Korea, weaken its economy and deprive its people,” Trump said. “The United States will take all necessary steps to ensure the security of the American homeland and protect our allies in the region.”

South Korean Defence Minister Song Young-moo on Saturday said along with the United States, they would punish North Korea for the provocation. “This ballistic missile launch by North Korea is a serious provocation that not only clearly violates the UN Security Council’s numerous resolutions but also threatens the safety of the Korean peninsula and world peace,” Song said. “The joint governments of South Korea and the United States will firmly punish North Korea for its missile provocation.”