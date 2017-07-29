District General Secretary of the Rashtriya Janata Dal Youth Front Minhaj Khan was shot dead in Sheikhpura village in Bihar’s Siwan district on Friday night, ANI reported. The district police is investigating the murder.

Officers claimed to have defused a live bomb they found outside Khan’s house, besides a gallon of petrol, according to Dainik Jagran.

Khan was asleep when unidentified assailants entered his house and shot him in the head. His family members, who were woken up by the sound of the gunshot, saw him covered in blood in his bed.

A number of villagers gathered at his house on Saturday morning once news of his death spread. The police suspect rivalry and personal animosity to be the motive behind the crime.