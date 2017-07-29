The Central Board of Direct Taxes on Saturday denied extending the last date to file Income Tax Returns. The CBDT said no such proposal was made and clarified that July 31 was still the last date to file I-T Returns.

On Friday, there were reports that the government was planning to extend the deadline. “Taxpayers this year have been facing many new difficulties, so prima facie there is a genuine case to extend the deadline,” a government official had said on Friday, according to News Nation.

( For F.Y.2016-17 ) pic.twitter.com/yUEvONHrvD — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) July 29, 2017

Earlier, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had launched the taxpayers service module and mobile app “Aaykar Setu” to render better services to taxpayers and reduce grievances.

“This is an important step forward by the CBDT for several reasons, the principle reason being technology,” Jaitley had said. “This app is designed to help discharge any queries of citizens without any external help.”