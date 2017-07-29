India is the third-largest beef exporter in the world, accounting for 16% of the global exports, a report by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation has revealed. Brazil tops the list of the world’s largest beef exporters, and Australia comes in second.

The report did not specify whether the exports were of cow or buffalo meat.

India exported 1.56 million tonnes of beef in 2016. It is expected to maintain its position as the third-largest exporter of the meat till 2026 by exporting 1.93 tonnes that year, the OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook 2017-2026 report said.

The country imported as much as 3,63,000 tonnes of beef in 2016, according to OECD data. The total world beef exports in 2016 stands at 10.95 million tonnes, which is expected to increase to 12.43 million tonnes by 2026, according to the FAO.